Wells Fargo expands settlement to include more customer accounts
April 21 Wells Fargo & Co said it would expand its class action settlement related to the lender's retail sales practices to include customer accounts as early as May 2002.
Indonesian property developer PT Ciputra Development Tbk plans to spend between 2 trillion rupiah and 4 trillion rupiah ($161-$322 million) on investment over the next 10 years to finance 20 new property projects, Investor Daily reported, citing Director Tulus Santoso.
Most of the funds will be used to finance residential projects of which the construction will be started in 2015, the report said, citing Santoso.
The company plans to spend 1.5 trillion rupiah on capital expenditure next year which is 50 percent financed by bank loans. It will spend the capex to work on 12 residential projects. (Investor Daily)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,432.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
April 21 Wells Fargo & Co said it would expand its class action settlement related to the lender's retail sales practices to include customer accounts as early as May 2002.
COLOMBO, April 21 The Sri Lankan rupee closed steady on Friday as dollar selling late in the day by local banks offset importer demand for the U.S. currency earlier in the session, dealers said.