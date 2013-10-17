Property developer PT Ciputra Development Tbk reported
marketing sales of 7.5 trillion rupiah ($659.92 million) in the
third quarter of 2013, representing 75 percent of its 2013
full-year target of 10 trillion rupiah, said Corporate Secretary
Tulus Santoso.
The company also plans to build new housing compounds in
Cirebon, West Java, and Makassar, South Sulawesi, in the fourth
quarter of this year, to boost sales, Santoso said. (Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
($1 = 11365 rupiah)
(Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)