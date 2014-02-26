BRIEF-Austock Group enters into subscription agreements
* Entered into subscription agreements dated with Ellerston Capital Limited
Property developer PT Ciputra Property plans to build its second office tower, Ciputra World Jakarta, worth 1.2 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($102.85 million) in Jakarta, said Director Artadinata Djangkar, adding that the construction will start in mid-2014 and to be completed in 2017, the Investor Daily reports.
($1 = 11667.50 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* 21st Century Fox is in talks with Blackstone to launch a joint bid for Tribune Media - FT, citing sources Source text - http://on.ft.com/2pkKKlo Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)