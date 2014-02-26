Property developer PT Ciputra Property plans to build its second office tower, Ciputra World Jakarta, worth 1.2 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($102.85 million) in Jakarta, said Director Artadinata Djangkar, adding that the construction will start in mid-2014 and to be completed in 2017, the Investor Daily reports.

($1 = 11667.50 Indonesian rupiahs)