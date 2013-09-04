BRIEF-NZX updates on trading halt application policy
* NZX will continue to consider trading halt applications on case by case basis if substantial shareholder informed entity shareholder completing off market sell down through bookbuild
JAKARTA, Sept 4 Property developer PT Ciputra Development will acquire 60 hectares of land in Jakarta by end of this year with a total investment of up to 300 billion Indonesian rupiah, Finance Director Tulus Santoso said in a statement. The firm will build houses on that location. (Investor Daily)
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom)
* NZX will continue to consider trading halt applications on case by case basis if substantial shareholder informed entity shareholder completing off market sell down through bookbuild
SAO PAULO, April 10 Azul SA, Brazil's No. 2 domestic airline, priced the domestic portion of a dual-country initial public offering at 21 reais per preferred share on Monday.