BRIEF-CAPREIT CEO Thomas Schwartz says diagnosed with prostate cancer
* CAPREIT president and Chief Executive Officer Thomas Schwartz informs employees and unitholders of health condition
PT Ciputra Property through its unit PT Ciputra Puri Trisula plans to spend 5 trillion rupiah ($425.53 million) to develop a superblock on a 7.4-hectare site in West Jakarta, said Ciputra Property director Artadinata Djangkar.
The firm will build 10 highrise towers on the site, comprising office buildings, apartments, hotels and a shopping mall with an international food plaza.
Construction will begin this year and will be completed in 3-4 years, Artadinata said. (Investor Daily)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 11,750 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
DUBLIN, April 26 Ireland's Central Bank said on Wednesday it had fined Allied Irish Banks 2.275 million euros ($2.5 million) for "significant failures" in money laundering and terrorist financing controls.