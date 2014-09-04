PT Ciputra Property through its unit PT Ciputra Puri Trisula plans to spend 5 trillion rupiah ($425.53 million) to develop a superblock on a 7.4-hectare site in West Jakarta, said Ciputra Property director Artadinata Djangkar.

The firm will build 10 highrise towers on the site, comprising office buildings, apartments, hotels and a shopping mall with an international food plaza.

Construction will begin this year and will be completed in 3-4 years, Artadinata said. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 11,750 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)