PT Cita Mineral Investindo Tbk, an Indonesian bauxite miner, has secured a loan worth $330 million with one-year tenure via its unit PT Well Harvest Winning Alumina Refinery to develop a smelter-grade alumina plant, the company said in a statement.

The Jakarta branch of Bank of China Ltd acted as lead arranger with PT Bank DBS Indonesia as an agent.

