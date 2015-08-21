PT Coca-Cola Amatil Indonesia, a subsidiary of Sydney-based soft drink producer Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd, is building a new beverage plant in Pandaan, East Java worth $63 million, the Kontan newspaper reported, citing President Director Kadir Gunduz.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)