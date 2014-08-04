PT Coca-Cola Amatil Indonesia, a subsidiary of Sydney-based soft drink producer Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd., aims to boost production capacity to 2.1 billion litres per year by 2015, said Wilson Siahaan, head of corporate affairs. The company expects double-digit business growth in 2014, he added.

Coca Cola currently owns nine factories in Sumedang, Bekasi, Medan, Padang, Lampung, Semarang, Surabaya and Bali. The company also plans to open a new distribution centre in Semarang, Central Java, on Aug. 27, adding to its 85 distribution centres in the country.(Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)

