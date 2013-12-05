The government plans to increase cocoa bean output to 1 million tonnes next year, up from this year's 936,266 tonnes, said Gamal Nasir, director general for plantations at the agriculture ministry.

The government reported the total plantation area currently at 1.7 million hectares, with rates of productivity only at 820 kg of cocoa per hectare a year.

