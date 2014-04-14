Lender PT Bank Commonwealth, a unit the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, reported a net profit of 206 billion rupiah ($18.1 million) in 2013, up from 91 billion rupiah a year earlier, boosted by loan growth that rose 35 percent to 13.5 trillion rupiah, CEO Tony Costa said in a statement. (Investor Daily)

