ConocoPhillips Indonesia, a unit of U.S.-based ConocoPhillips , posted an 11 percent rise in crude oil output in the first quarter of this year at 10,000 barrels of oil per day, said Director Daren Beaudo.

The firm also said its liquefied natural gas (LNG) output reached 5,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up 25 percent from 4,000 bopd a year earlier.

ConocoPhillips Indonesia produces crude and gas from its two blocks - South Natuna Sea Block B and Corridor South Sumatra block. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)