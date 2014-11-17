Property developer PT Cowell Development plans to build two apartment towers worth 3 trillion rupiah ($246.10 million) on a 2.5-hectare site in South Jakarta, said CEO Novi Imelly.

Construction will begin in early 2015 and is expected to be completed in three years. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 12,190 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)