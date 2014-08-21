Indonesian property developer Dafam Group aims to raise up to 1
trillion rupiah ($85.4 million) in an initial public offering in
2017, earlier than its previous plan of launching the offering
in 2019, said CEO Billy Dahlan.
The company, which is expected to sell up to 40 percent of
its enlarged capital, will use the proceeds to increase its land
bank, and build hotels and residential buildings. (Investor
Daily)
(1 US dollar = 11,715.00 rupiah)
