PT Astra Daihatsu Motor, a unit of PT Astra International Tbk
and sole agent of the Daihatsu brand in
Indonesia, sees annual sales growth at 5-10 percent in 2014 on
concerns over slowing demand, said the firm's head of domestic
marketing division Rio Sanggau in Bisnis Indonesia.
The firm expects sales figures at 188,195 vehicles by the
end of 2013, higher than the initial target of 171,000,
underpinned by cheap cars.
For January-November, Daihatsu sold 171,195 vehicles or 15
percent of total sales.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)