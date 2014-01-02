PT Astra Daihatsu Motor, a unit of Japan's Daihatsu Motor expects 2014 sales to remain flat at 180,000 units on slowing demand due to the weakening rupiah and high interest rates, said Rio Sangau, head of the company's marketing division. (Kontan)

