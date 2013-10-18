Lender PT Bank Danamon Indonesia third-quarter net profit rose slightly to 3 trillion rupiah ($264.8 million) from last year's 2.99 trillion rupiah, with loan growth at 14 percent to 129.06 trillion rupiah, said Finance Director Vera Eve Lim. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11330 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)