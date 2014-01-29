Plantation firm PT Dharma Satya Nusantara, owned by former Astra International CEO Teddy P Rachmat, plans $80 million capital expenditure this year, unchanged from last year capex, for expansion, said co-CEO Andrianto Oetomo.

Oetomo added that the firm will use internal cash of $28 million and $52 million of bank loans to finance capex.

Dharma plans to build two palm oil processing factories and increase the size of plantations by 20,000 hectares up to the end of 2015. The firm currently has a total of 70,527 hectares of plantations. (Investor Daily)

