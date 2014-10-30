MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 1
DUBAI, May 1 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
PT Dharma Satya Nusantara, a wood product, timber estate and plantation company, plans to develop a palm oil processing factory in East Kalimantan next year, said co-CEO Andranto Oetomo.
The firm reported crude palm oil output in the third quarter reached 288,700 tonnes, up 24 percent from a year earlier. (Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
DUBAI, May 1 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SHANGHAI, May 1 China's box office sales grew at their fastest pace in over a year in April, driven by the U.S. action movie "The Fate of the Furious", the eighth instalment of the high-octane fast car franchise.