BRIEF-Lootom Telcovideo Network to pay annual div for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1.5 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 15 new shares for every 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Indonesian media company PT Elang Mahkota Teknologi is targeting a 16 percent jump in 2014 revenue, partly driven by advertising growth, said CEO Sutanto Hartono. The firm booked a net revenue of 4.2 trillion rupiah ($360.82 million) for the January-September 2013 period, up 21 percent from the same period a year earlier. Advertising income contributed 73 percent to the total revenue. (Bisnis Indonesia)
