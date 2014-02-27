Indonesian media company PT Elang Mahkota Teknologi is targeting a 16 percent jump in 2014 revenue, partly driven by advertising growth, said CEO Sutanto Hartono. The firm booked a net revenue of 4.2 trillion rupiah ($360.82 million) for the January-September 2013 period, up 21 percent from the same period a year earlier. Advertising income contributed 73 percent to the total revenue. (Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

($1 = 11640.0000 rupiahs) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)