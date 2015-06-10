A consortium of firms including technology company PT Elang Mahkota Teknologi Tbk, TPG Capital and Square Peg Capital bought Singapore-based online property portal PropertyGuru for S$175 million ($129.44 million), Investor Daily reported, quoting Sutanto Hartono, Vice President Director of Elang Mahkota.

Elang Mahkota will have an 18.8 percent stake in PropertyGuru after the transaction is completed this month, Hartono added.

PropertyGuru offers property sales in Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia. Transaction within the portal reached S$4 billion a year, the newspaper said.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 1.3520 Singapore dollars) (Compiled by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Sunil Nair)