PT Electronic City Tbk, an electronic appliances retailer, plans to spend up to 1 trillion rupiah ($86.5 million) until 2015 to open around 40 outlets, Investor Relations Officer Fery Wiraatmadja was quoted as saying by the Investor Daily.

The firm expects to own 100 new stores by the end of 2015 or early 2016. The firm plans to open 15-20 stores this year, less than last year's 33 stores.

Wiraatmadja said revenue in 2014 will grow in the range of 30 percent to 50 percent.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

($1 = 11,561.5 rupiah)