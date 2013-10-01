JAKARTA Oct 1 Sales of electronic goods fell 15 percent in August from a year earlier, said Rudyanto, chairman of The Electronic Marketers Club (EMC) in Kontan.

The association estimates sales would grow more than 10 percent this year from 30 trillion rupiah in 2012 ($2.59 billion).

($1 = 11,580 rupiah)

($1 = 11,580 rupiah)