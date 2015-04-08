BRIEF-Al Khaleej Investment Q1 profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit 6.7 million dirhams versus 4.1 million dirhams year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qcVnZ6) Further company coverage:
Cellular phone distributor Erajaya Swasembada is targeting sales this year of 16.3 trillion rupiah ($1.26 billion), up 11 percent from 2014, the Indonesia Finance Today newspaper reported, quoting Marketing and Communications Director Djatmiko Wardoyo.
The firm is targeting a profit of 300 billion rupiah, he said. ----
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,980 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
DUBAI, May 7 Stock markets in the Gulf may fall on Sunday following the tumble in oil prices at the end of last week, which brought Brent crude below $50 on a sustained basis for the first time this year.