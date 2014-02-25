BRIEF-Lippo China Resources says offeror and subscriber entered into an agreement
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B
Financing firm PT Federal International Finance, a unit of PT Astra International, plans to issue bonds worth 1.55 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($133.08 million) in March or April this year, with a three-year tenure, according to a report by Fitch Ratings, Investor Daily reports.
The company's Corporate Secretary Arif Reza Fahlevi said the firm also plans to issue a new bond in the second half of the year. Revenue rose marginally to 5.5 trillion Indonesian rupiah in 2013, while net profit rose 9 percent to 1.2 trillion Indonesian rupiah. (Investor Daily)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
($1 = 11647.5000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
SINGAPORE, April 21 Top shareholders in Singapore telecoms company M1 Ltd have approached potential buyers China Mobile and global private equity firms, among others, to sell their combined majority stake in the firm, sources familiar with the matter said.