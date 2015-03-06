Indonesia's PT Indonesia Media Televisi, Lippo Group's satellite television operator, is planning an initial public offering in the first quarter this year, Bisnis Indonesia daily reported, quoting Harianda Noerlan, corporate secretary of parent company PT First Media Tbk.

The company is expected to meet management of Indonesia Stock Exchange on Friday.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)