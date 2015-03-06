BRIEF-Italiaonline Q1 net result swings to profit of EUR 2 million
* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 11 MILLION YEAR AGO
Indonesia's PT Indonesia Media Televisi, Lippo Group's satellite television operator, is planning an initial public offering in the first quarter this year, Bisnis Indonesia daily reported, quoting Harianda Noerlan, corporate secretary of parent company PT First Media Tbk.
The company is expected to meet management of Indonesia Stock Exchange on Friday.
The company is expected to meet management of Indonesia Stock Exchange on Friday.
PARIS, May 11 French tycoon Vincent Bollore took a first step on Thursday in his attempt to merge media giant Vivendi and advertising company Havas, two groups he controls through his family-run conglomerate.