BRIEF-Gospell Digital Technology to pay cash 0.6 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 0.6 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
PT First Media Tbk plans to sell a minimum of 11 percent shares in its internet service provider unit, PT Link Net Tbk, and expects to raise 1.97 trillion rupiah($161.7 million), the company said in a prospectus.
The firm will use the proceeds to pay debt, strengthen internal cash and capital.
First Media aims to sell maximum 60 percent shares that belong to the company and Asia Link Dewa Pte. Ltd. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, April 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed Indonesia-based PT Telekomunikasi Selular's (Telkomsel) National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable. The affirmation is based on our estimate that Telkomsel will maintain its market-leadership status in the Indonesian mobile telecommunications market. It consistently outperforms its competitors in terms of net subscriber additions, network expansion and fi