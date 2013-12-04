BRIEF-Asian pay television trust appoints Brian Mckinley as CEO
* Brian Mckinley has been appointed as chief executive officer and executive director of board
Indonesia's Footwear Association sees exports in 2014 declining more than 25 percent from this year's forecast of between $3.4 billion and $4 billion, over concerns on minimum wage hike, said secretary-general Binsar Marpaung.
($1 = 11,885 Indonesian rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Exec says incredibly difficult to achieve $20 billion revenue target by 2020