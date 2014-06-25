PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 25
Indonesia's footwear association expects sales during the fasting month of Ramadan to reach between 6 trillion rupiah ($508.91 million) and 8 trillion rupiah, higher than the average monthly sales of 2 trillion rupiah, Chairman Eddy Widjanarko said.
The association is targeting a 40 percent year-on-year rise in 2014 sales. Exports in the first half are forecasted to reach $1.7 billion, down 10 percent from $1.8 billion in the same period last year due to a decline in production. (Kontan)
* Refers to news in social media reporting that cp thailand is going to acquire 7-11 business in indonesia