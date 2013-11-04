BRIEF-CORRECTED-French car registrations +7.0 percent to 226,145 In March
PARIS, April 1 French car registrations rose 7.0 percent in March, according to industry data published on Saturday by the CCFA automobile association.
Tyre maker PT Gajah Tunggal Tbk cut its revenue growth forecast to 3-5 percent this year from 6 percent, due to slowing exports demand, said director Catharina Widjaja, local newspaper Kontan reported.
The firm's net profit fell 74 percent to 205.64 billion rupiah ($18.2 million) in the third quarter of the year, as revenue declined 3 percent to 9.1 trillion rupiah.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,332.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
HONG KONG, April 1 Revenues from gambling in Macau rose 18 percent in March, beating expectations and posting an eighth consecutive monthly increase as wealthy gamblers took their chances in China's only legal casino hub - the world's biggest.