Tyre maker PT Gajah Tunggal is targeting 2014 revenue
growth of 5 to 10 percent, the company said. Revenue for last
year was 12.35 trillion rupiah ($105.51 billion).
The company plans to export tyres to Brazil and Mexico to
boost exports up to 45 percent of revenue this year from last
year's 34-35 percent, said Director Catharina Widjaja. She added
that demand for truck and bus radial tyres in Latin America
remains higher than in North America and Europe.
The firm plans to spend $135 million on capital expenditure
this year, up from last year's $85 million. (Investor Daily)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(1 US dollar = 11,705 Indonesian rupiah)
(Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)