Tyre maker PT Gajah Tunggal is targeting 2014 revenue growth of 5 to 10 percent, the company said. Revenue for last year was 12.35 trillion rupiah ($105.51 billion).

The company plans to export tyres to Brazil and Mexico to boost exports up to 45 percent of revenue this year from last year's 34-35 percent, said Director Catharina Widjaja. She added that demand for truck and bus radial tyres in Latin America remains higher than in North America and Europe.

The firm plans to spend $135 million on capital expenditure this year, up from last year's $85 million. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 11,705 Indonesian rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)