Property developer PT Perdana Gapuraprima plans to raise up to 100 billion rupiah ($8.9 million) in medium-term notes in the fourth quarter of this year, to buy land and for working capital, said corporate secretary Rosihan Saad.

The firm booked a net profit of 71 billion rupiah in the first half, up from 17 billion rupiah a year earlier on sales that reached 242 billion rupiah, up 60 percent on year (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. ($1 = 11235 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)