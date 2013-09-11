BRIEF-Solvesta: successful sale of Stürtz property
* Cash inflow for expected income taxes for solvesta ag amounts to approx. 3 million euros ($3.20 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9377 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Property developer PT Perdana Gapuraprima plans to raise up to 100 billion rupiah ($8.9 million) in medium-term notes in the fourth quarter of this year, to buy land and for working capital, said corporate secretary Rosihan Saad.
The firm booked a net profit of 71 billion rupiah in the first half, up from 17 billion rupiah a year earlier on sales that reached 242 billion rupiah, up 60 percent on year (Investor Daily)
JOHANNESBURG, April 5 South Africa's ruling African National Congress backed President Jacob Zuma after calls for his resignation from various groups after he dismissed a respected finance minister, ANC Secretary General Gwede Mantashe said on Wednesday.
* DBAG Fund VII will acquire the interests in Abbelen GmbH and Oscar Mayer Ltd. via joint management holding company