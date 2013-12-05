Flag carrier PT Garuda Indonesia has secured a $200 million 3-year loan from a syndication led by PT Bank Central Asia, said finance director Handrito Hardjono.

The airlines aims to add up to 27 aircraft in 2014 to its existing 131 aircraft and expects to own 194 aircraft by 2015, the Kontan reports.

* Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Supriya Kurane)