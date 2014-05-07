BRIEF-Time Inc's Viant to acquire Adelphic
* Deal is expected to close during Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Media holding firm PT Global Mediacom plans to spend $200 million to develop one million fixed broadband lines this year in several cities across Indonesia, financed with loans, said CEO Hary Tanosoeodibjo. (Bisnis Indonesia)
* ON JAN 20, 2017 ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING
* Time Inc to acquire automated ad buying platform Adelphic Inc,terms weren't disclosed- WSJ Source http://on.wsj.com/2kkBcFo