Hong-Kong listed gold company G-Resources Group Ltd produced 209,000 ounces of gold up to September this year, representing 74.6 percent of its 2013 full-year target of 280,000 ounces, said CEO Peter Albert.

Silver production for Jan-Sept. reached only 58.8 percent of the company's full-year target of 1.7 million ounces, Albert said, adding that the firm was still optimistic about achieving its 2013 full-year output target. (Kontan)

