Golden Agri-Resources Ltd, Singapore-listed holding
company of crude palm oil producer PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources
and Technology (SMART), plans to build a biofuel plant
in 2014 with an investment of between $100 million and $500
million, said Chief Executive Franky Widjaja. (Bisnis Indonesia)
SMART also said it booked a net profit of $158 million in
the first half, down 41.5 percent from last year's $270 million
on revenues that grew 9 percent to $3.1 billion.
($1 = 11,475 rupiah)
