Property developer PT Greenwood Sejahtera Tbk plans to issue bonds worth 1.5 trillion rupiah ($123 million), said Director Bambang Dwi Yanto, with the first issuance of 500 billion rupiah expected this year.

The money raised will be used to finance expansion and for working capital.

The firm is also seeking loans totalling 400 billion rupiah to finance a property project in the city of Surabaya, East Java, and the deal is expected to be completed by end of this year. The company will develop mixed-use property worth 1.9 trillion rupiah on 1.4 hectare in Surabaya.

Greenwood also plans to build two apartments in Surabaya and Jakarta. Construction is expected to begin next year. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)

