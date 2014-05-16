Home appliance retailer PT Ace Hardware Indonesia booked sales of 1.1 trillion rupiah ($96.11 million) in the first quarter of this year, up 21 percent from last year, said CEO Prabowo Widyakrisnadi.

Net profit jumped almost 50 percent to 135.2 billion rupiah Widyakrisnadi added. The firm expects to own 100 outlets and 22 additional stores specialising in toys by the end of May. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,445.5 Indonesian rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)