Home appliance retailer PT Ace Hardware Indonesia
booked sales of 1.1 trillion rupiah ($96.11 million) in the
first quarter of this year, up 21 percent from last year, said
CEO Prabowo Widyakrisnadi.
Net profit jumped almost 50 percent to 135.2 billion rupiah
Widyakrisnadi added. The firm expects to own 100 outlets and 22
additional stores specialising in toys by the end of May.
($1 = 11,445.5 Indonesian rupiah)
