Coal miner PT Harum Energy plans to acquire coal mines in Kalimantan, according to a report by Trimegah Securities .

The company's head of investor relations, Veronica Jordan, declined to give further details about the plans but said the firm has significant financial resources to implement the acquisition plan. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)