BRIEF-Capital & Counties Properties sells its exhibition business for £296 million
* Exchanged, completed on sale of Venues, its exhibition business for a total gross cash consideration of £296 million
Coal miner PT Harum Energy plans to acquire coal mines in Kalimantan, according to a report by Trimegah Securities .
The company's head of investor relations, Veronica Jordan, declined to give further details about the plans but said the firm has significant financial resources to implement the acquisition plan. (Kontan)
NEW YORK, April 7 Oil traded near a one-month high on Friday after the U.S. missile strike on a Syrian air base while the dollar rose as investors dismissed a weak U.S. jobs report as not enough to derail a strong economy or outlook for rising interest rates.