Retailer PT Hero Supermarket plans to spend 1.39 trillion rupiah ($119.91 million) on capital expenditure next year to buy more land and open new outlets, said Chief Executive Philippe Broianigo. The company reported a net profit of 219 billion rupiah from January to September 2013, down 2 percent from a year ago. (Investor Daily, Kontan)

