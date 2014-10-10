Swedish retailer IKEA's franchise Ikea Home Furnishing Indonesia will open its first store before end of the year in Serpong, Tangerang, said Director Benedicte Hansen.

PT Hero Supermarket Tbk is the franchisee for IKEA in Indonesia.

The store will stock about 7,000 items, both imported as well as local products. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)