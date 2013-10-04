BRIEF-CORRECTED-French car registrations +7.0 percent to 226,145 In March
PARIS, April 1 French car registrations rose 7.0 percent in March, according to industry data published on Saturday by the CCFA automobile association.
PT Honda Prospect Motor, the main car dealer for Honda Motor Co Ltd in Indonesia, sold 7,600 vehicles in September, up 83 percent from a year earlier, Director Jonfis Fandy told the Investor Daily.
In the January to September period, the firm sold 69,610 vehicles.
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom)
PARIS, April 1 French car registrations rose 7.0 percent in March, according to industry data published on Saturday by the CCFA automobile association.
PARIS, April 1 French car registrations rose 7.0 percent in March, according to industry data published on Saturday by the CCFA automobile association.
HONG KONG, April 1 Revenues from gambling in Macau rose 18 percent in March, beating expectations and posting an eighth consecutive monthly increase as wealthy gamblers took their chances in China's only legal casino hub - the world's biggest.