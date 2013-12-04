BRIEF-Aucnet says Orient decreases voting power to 9.9 pct from 15.8 pct
* Says Orient Corporation decreased voting power in the company to 9.9 percent (2.6 million shares), from 15.8 percent (3.8 million shares)
PT Honda Prospect Motor, a main dealer of Honda Motor Cars in Indonesia, sold 9,578 vehicles in November, up 25 percent from 7,629 units a month earlier, director Jonfis Fandy said in a statement.
* Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
($1 = 11,885 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Says Orient Corporation decreased voting power in the company to 9.9 percent (2.6 million shares), from 15.8 percent (3.8 million shares)
NEW DELHI, March 28 Tens of millions of dollars were within reach for M. Prabhakara Rao as he prepared in April 2015 to take his Indian cotton seed company public.
* Says it will buy 2.3 million shares of Orient Electronics for 5.0 billion won