JAKARTA, Oct 23Following are some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0010 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1433.82 0.04% 0.630 USD/JPY 79.95 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8134 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1728.86 0.03% 0.570 US CRUDE 89.2 0.62% 0.550 DOW JONES 13345.89 0.02% 2.38 ASIA ADRS 122.25 1.29% 1.56 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares falter, but U.S. stocks, euro gain SE Asia Stocks-Jakarta, Bangkok rebound; earnings eyed STOCKS TO WATCH > State lender PT Bank Negara Indonesia booked a 24.5 percent increase in third-quarter net profit to 5.4 trillion rupiah from the same period last year as operating revenues rose 12 percent to 16.95 trillion rupiah, said CEO Gatot M. Suwondo. The bank recorded loan growth at 15 percent to 184.475 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan) > Industrial estate firm PT Surya Semesta will raise the size of its planned bond issue to 700 billion rupiah from a previous target of 500 billion rupiah, after the bonds were oversubscribed for 300 percent, said CEO Johannes Suriadjaja in a statement. The firm has appointed HSBC Securities Indonesia, Mandiri Sekuritas and Indo Premier Securities as underwriters. (Investor Daily) > State construction firm PT Adhi Karya has invited China's Wuhuan Engineering Co Ltd to participate in the bidding for an engineering, procurement and construction project worth 2.5 trillion rupiah to revitalise a fertilizer factory that belongs to PT Pupuk Sriwijaya, said corporate secretary Amrozi Hamidi. (Investor Daily) > Financing firm PT Buana Finance CEO Soetadi Lim said in a statement that the firm has secured loans totaling 1 trillion rupiah with a 3-year tenure from five local banks and one regional lender. (Investor Daily) > Phone operator PT Indosat said in a statement that its third-quarter net profit rose 55.5 percent to 1.6 trillion rupiah as revenues grew 8 percent to 16.5 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily, Kontan) > Lender Bank Permata aims to raise up to 2 trillion rupiah from a rights issue in December to strengthen capital, said finance director Giridhar S. Varadachari in a statement. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan) > State utility firm PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) is seeking a 10.06 trillion rupiah loan to meet its investment funding needs that reach 48.4 trillion rupiah this year, said CEO Nur Pamudji. (Bisnis Indonesia) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises, heading for 7th straight day of gains > Dow, S&P end flat; Yahoo gains after the bell > Bond prices slide on supply pressures ahead of sales > Yen plunges as BoJ seen easing again; euro shines > Gold rebounds above key support, Fed statement eyed > Oil dips on economy worry, but supply fears support > Palm oil futures rise to 3-week high on strong exports > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > FDI pours into Indonesia despite worries > Pertamina to import 20 pct less diesel in Nov ($1 = 9,592.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Sunil Nair)