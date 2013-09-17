Lender PT Bank Negara Indonesia said it expects loan
disbursal to rise 19-21 percent in 2013 amid economic
uncertainty. By the first half of the year, BNI had disbursed
loans of 222.65 trillion rupiah ($19.57 billion), 24 percent
more than a year earlier, said CEO Gatot M. Suwondo.
State-owned Bank Mandiri expects loan disbursal to
grow up to 20 percent this year, said CEO Budi Gunadi Sadikin.
The bank's loan growth reached 428 trillion rupiah in the first
half of this year, 22 percent higher than a year earlier.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,377.5 rupiah)
(Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)