Agribusiness firm PT Sierad Produce expects revenues to reach 5 trillion rupiah ($436.87 million) in 2013, up 15 percent from a year earlier, said investor relations officer Hudaya Indah Panggita.

The firm booked revenues of 2.1 trillion rupiah in the first half, up 5 percent from 1.99 trillion in the same period last year. It also planned to spend 350 billion rupiah on capital expenditure this year to develop five commercial farming and one feed mill. (Investor Daily)

