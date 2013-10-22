BRIEF-Frasers Centrepoint Limited enters into joint venture with TCC Assets
* Development of project will be funded through a combination of equity, shareholders' loans, bank loans and sale/lease proceeds from project
Automotive distributor PT Indomobil Sukses Internasional expects its multi finance unit, PT Indomobil Multi Jasa, to launch an initial public offering by the end of this year, Bisnis Indonesia reported.
* Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
($1 = 11,335 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* Development of project will be funded through a combination of equity, shareholders' loans, bank loans and sale/lease proceeds from project
* Confirms that on 31 March, 16.4 million commbank perls IX capital notes were issued and allotted to successful applicants at A$100 each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, April 3 Australia's corporate watchdog on Monday said it was launching a new round of industry surveillance to ensure banks and brokers were not recommending overly expensive interest-only loans to customers.