Automotive distributor PT Indomobil Sukses Internasional expects its multi finance unit, PT Indomobil Multi Jasa, to launch an initial public offering by the end of this year, Bisnis Indonesia reported.

* Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

($1 = 11,335 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Supriya Kurane)