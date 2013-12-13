PT Bank Muamalat Indonesia, Indonesia's second largest sharia
lender, has delayed its plan to launch an initial public
offering until at least the end of this year due to
non-conducive market conditions, said director Andi Buchary.
The firm reported its total assets until November reached
52.15 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($4.3 billion), up 16 percent
from 44.90 trillion Indonesian rupiah at the end of 2013. The
firm expects total assets will touch 57 trillion Indonesian
rupiah by the end of this year.
($1 = 12022.5000 Indonesian rupiahs)
