BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase & Co reports 7.7 pct passive stake in GoDaddy
* JPMorgan Chase & Co reports 7.7 percent passive stake in GoDaddy Inc as of Dec 30, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2kkxjQP) Further company coverage:
Investment holding company Sinar Mas Multiartha plans to issue 623.7 million new shares, or 10 percent of the firm's enlarged capital, worth up to 2.1 trillion rupiah ($182 million), according to Finance Director Kurniawan Udjaja.
The company, which has an array of financial services subsidiaries, will seek shareholder approval for the move to raise working capital at an extraordinary meeting on June 13. It plans to spend 1.5 trillion rupiah on capital expenditure this year, up from last year's 700 billion rupiah. (Investor Daily)
($1 = 11517 rupiah)
* Fannie Mae prices $1.04 billion Multifamily DUS Remic (FNA 2017-M1) under its GeMS program
MEXICO CITY, Jan 23 Jose Cuervo, the world's biggest tequila producer, is planning a Feb. 8 pricing for its long-delayed initial public offering (IPO), two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.