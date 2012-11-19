JAKARTA, Nov 19 Following are some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
-------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0006 GMT -------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1359.88 0.48 6.550
USD/JPY 81.47 0.26 0.210
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5995 -- 0.015
SPOT GOLD 1717.41 0.23 3.920
US CRUDE 87.65 0.84 0.730
DOW JONES 12588.31 0.37 45.93
ASIA ADRS 118.73 1.18 1.39
STOCKS TO WATCH
- State oil and gas firm PT Pertamina plans to acquire state
engineering firm PT Rekayasa Industri (Rekind) in December, said
Arifin Tasrif, CEO of PT Pupuk Indonesia Holding Company, adding
that the two firms are finalising the due diligence check.
(Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)
- Argo Manunggal group, through its unit PT Manunggal Prime
Development, sold 1.2 billion shares, or 6.1 percent stake, in
property developer PT Alam Sutera Realty at 570 rupiah
per share, said Nathan Tanugraha, Alam Sutera's investor
relations officer. (Investor Daily)
- Food company PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera Food is
targeting net profit of 343 billion rupiah ($35.63 million) next
year, up 61 percent from this year's forecast of 212 billion
rupiah on sales that are expected to reach 5.1 trillion rupiah
that grew 70 percent from this year's target of 3 trillion
rupiah, said finance director Sjambiri Lioe. (Investor Daily)
- Cement maker PT Semen Bosowa Maros will spend $310 million
for expansion in Maros, South Sulawesi to boost output, said CEO
Erwin Aksa, adding that the firm sees production in 2015 will
reach 10 million tonnes, up from the current output of 3.2
million tonnes. (Investor Daily)
- The government is ready to open bidding for 15 projects
worth $7.4 billion under a public-private partnership scheme
this year, said Bastary Pandji Indra, director of cooperation at
the planning ministry. (Bisnis Indonesia)
- Property developer PT Bakrieland Development
expects to finalise a deal to sell its ownership in its toll
road unit by end of this year as the firm has signed a
disclosure agreement with the future company, said Nuzirman
Nurdin, the company's head of investor relations. (Bisnis
Indonesia)
- Government sees construction spending will reach 360
trillion rupiah by the end of this year as the spending has
currently reached 300 trillion rupiah, said Muchammad Natsir, an
officer at the public works ministry. (Bisnis Indonesia)
- Cigarette maker PT Wismilak Inti Makmur aims to raise a
minimum 350 billion rupiah via an initial public offering by
selling 630 million shares or 30 percent of its enlarged
capital, schedule for this month, said CEO Ronald Walla. The
firm has appointed PT OSK Nusadana Securities and PT Mandiri
Sekuritas as underwriters. (Bisnis Indonesia)
- Garment producer PT Eratex Djaja sees sales in
2013 at between 544 billion rupiah and 554 billion rupiah, up
8-10 percent from this year's forecast of 504 billion rupiah,
said corporate secretary Juliarti Pudji. (Bisnis Indonesia)
($1 = 9,627.5 rupiahs)
(Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing
by G.Ram Mohan)