JAKARTA, Nov 22 Following are some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ---------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0005 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1391.03 0.23% 3.220 USD/JPY 82.54 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6796 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1729.84 0.08% 1.310 US CRUDE 87.67 0.33% 0.290 DOW JONES 12836.89 0.38% 48.38 ASIA ADRS 120.25 0.41% 0.49 ------------------------------------------------------------ GLOBAL MARKETS-Falling yen lifts Japan stocks; eyes on China data SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippines at record; Greek concerns weigh STOCKS TO WATCH - State-owned tin miner PT Timah Tbk plans to spend 2 trillion rupiah ($207.57 million) on capital expenditure next year, up 45 percent from this year's 1.38 trillion rupiah, to finance its acquisitions, said CEO Sukrisno. The firm will acquire two tin mines worth 172.62 billion rupiah in Myanmar and two concession rights worth 500 billion rupiah in South Kalimantan and South Sumatera. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia) - A joint venture company between PT Indopura Resources and China's Hainan Joint Enterprises Business Service Co Ltd, is planning to develop chemical grade alumina smelter plant in Batam, Sumatera, with a total investment of up to $700 million, schedule for 2014, said director Arief Winata. (Investor Daily) - State oil and gas firm PT Pertamina has called off a plan to buy shares in Coastal Energy Corp on offering price that was too high, said CEO Karen Agustiawan. (Investor Daily) - PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk plans to spend 450 billion rupiah ($46.7 million) next year on new investment, aiming to boost production capacity and expand network distribution, said director Sancoyo Antarikso. (Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily) - PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia, a unit of telecom tower operator PT Sarana Menara Nusantara, said the firm will issue a $750 million global bond and is considering setting a coupon at 10 percent. The plan is subject to shareholders' approval at an extraordinary meeting on Dec.21. (Investor Daily) - Indonesia's Real Estate Brokers association expects property sales in 2012 to reach 700 trillion rupiah, said chairman Darmadi Darmawangsa. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia) - Lippo Group through its unit Lippo Malls Indonesia plans to add up to 50 shopping malls until 2015 from current 31 malls, said CEO Michael Riyadi, adding that the firm will open malls in Sumatera, Ambon, Sulawesi, and Kupang. (Bisnis Indonesia) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises to 6-month high as exporters lifted > S&P 500 gains for fourth session on light volume > Prices slip with profit taking in thin volume > Yen stays under a cloud, China data eyed > Gold flat as Greek aid stalling, MidEast truce eyed > Oil ends up as pre-holiday covering offsets Gaza truce > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Operator of Jakarta's main aiport seeks $2.1 bln to fund expansion > Credit Suisse names Helman Sitohang head of Asia Pac investment bank ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9,635.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Anand Basu)